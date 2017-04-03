Suge Knight Claims These Two People Killed Tupac!!

What a revelation…

On September 7, 1996, the world was shocked when Tupac Shakur was murdered in Las Vegas after a white Cadillac pulled up to his car and shot him four times.

According to a signed affidavit featured in the new documentary Tupac Assassination: Battle for Compton, Suge Knight — who was in the vehicle when the All Eyez on Me rapper was killed — confirms the theory that Reggie White Jr. (former Death Row Records security chief) and Sharitha Knight (Suge's ex-wife) were responsible for Tupac's death.

Suge's lawyer Thaddeus Culpepper wrote in the statement:

"Knight has known for many years that Reggie Wright Jr. and his ex-wife Sharitha were behind the murder of Tupac and attempted murder of Knight."

The documentary claims Knight was the real target of the shooting, and that the two alleged assailants committed the crime in order to take control of his label.

Former LAPD detective Russell Poole told Vice in 2015:

"Suge wasn't divorced yet and if he died in that hit, she'd get most of everything… So she went to Wright Jr., who was in charge of Death Row and ran it while Suge was in prison."

Wright Jr. denies these allegations.

Suge is currently in jail facing murder and attempted murder charges.

