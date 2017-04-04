Bill O'Reilly Is DEFINITELY About To Get Fired!

UPDATE 9:18 P.M. EST: Paul Rittenberg, EVP of Advertising Sales for Fox News said in a statement, "We value our partners and are working with them to address their current concerns about the O'Reilly Factor. At this time, the ad buys of those clients have been re-expressed into other FNC programs."

UPDATE 7:40 P.M. EST: Several more businesses have now pulled out of The O'Reilly Factor, including: Bayer, Esurance, Orkin, TrueCar, and Wayfair.

That brings the total to 18. So, y'know… boy bye!

Forget "No Spin Zone" — Bill O'Reilly is about to run the "No Sellin' Zone."

After it was revealed this weekend that Bill and Fox News shelled out $13 mil to quietly settle FIVE previously unknown sexual harassment suits against the political pundit, advertisers are running for the hills.

For some reason they don't want their products associated with a serial sex offender. Weird.

We told you Mercedez-Benz and Hyundai pulled their ads from The O'Reilly Factor on Monday, followed by BMW on Tuesday morning.

Now, just hours later TEN MORE businesses have followed suit!

So far, the list includes Lexus, Mitsubishi, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi Consumer Care, Allstate, T. Rowe Price, Credit Karma, Untuckit, Constant Contact, and Ainsworth Pet Nutrition. That's 13 in all — a very unlucky number for O'Reilly.

Obviously previous sexual harassment suits haven't hurt ratings enough to make a difference, but it seems we've hit the tipping point. Basic cable works on advertising dollars, and if they're gone you're show is soon to follow.

Was that how "no spin" is supposed to work?

Tags: bill o'reilly, business blitz, fox news, gifs, politik, sexual harassment, the o'reilly factor, tv news