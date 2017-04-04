Halsey Drops Her Brand New Single, Complete With Crazy Over-The-Top Music Video!

Halsey is back,and she brought a whole universe with her.

Her first single off the upcoming hopeless fountain kingdom album (out June 2) is a moody little loop called Now Or Never. We like it, but it's not grabbing us.

The video goes the other way, introducing us to what Halsey calls "the hopeless fountain kingdom universe," which we assume means this is the first of many vids in the setting.

The "universe" is… a bit much. Basically, it looks like Sicario and Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet had a violent baby. In other words, it's SO Halsey.

Ch-ch-check it out (above)!

(Also worth noting, we're pretty damn sure gurl is really chopping off her locks for the camera there!)

