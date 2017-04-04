Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Mel B. Beyoncé Kim K. Selena Gomez PerezTV
Home >> Drugs, Kim Kardashian, Polls, Coachella, Alcohol, Instagram, Controversy >> VOTE: Is Kim Kardashian Promoting Drinking & Smoking With Her New Kimoji Merch Drop??

VOTE: Is Kim Kardashian Promoting Drinking & Smoking With Her New Kimoji Merch Drop??

4/04/2017 5:47 PM ET | Filed under: DrugsKim KardashianPollsCoachellaAlcoholInstagramControversy

You can also float on her butt...

Just in time for Coachella, too!

In an interesting turn of events, Kim Kardashian West finally dropped the new Kimoji merch she's been teasing to Instagram this week, and it's not exactly what we expected from the supposed non-smoker and non-drinker…

She's selling flasks, lighters, and even rolling papers!

WTF??

Photos: All The Celebrities With Emojis!

There's a also a "baggie bandana" that probably isn't meant to look like the plastic bag you put your lunch.

Less controversial merch options on her site are a "Butt Pool Float" — which is exactly what you think it is — and a "WYA" (Where Ya At) hat.

Still, we have to ask…

The 36-year-old obviously isn't saying "do drugs" or "drink alcohol," but it's definitely interesting considering her fan base does reach teens.

What do U think??

[Image via Kimoji & DJDM/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Thick Thighs Save Lives! Our Fave Curvy Celebs!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Hollywood's Sexiest Instagram Shots!
Celebrities With Kids Clothing Lines!
Unsolved Hollywood Mysteries!
Celebrity-Inspired Outdoor Activities For Spring 2017!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Bill O'Reilly Is DEFINITELY About To Get Fired!
Next story »
Man Chokes To Death During Donut Challenge — The Same Day Sorority Girl Dies From Pancake Eating Contest
See All Comments