VOTE: Is Kim Kardashian Promoting Drinking & Smoking With Her New Kimoji Merch Drop??

Just in time for Coachella, too!

In an interesting turn of events, Kim Kardashian West finally dropped the new Kimoji merch she's been teasing to Instagram this week, and it's not exactly what we expected from the supposed non-smoker and non-drinker…

She's selling flasks, lighters, and even rolling papers!

WTF??

There's a also a "baggie bandana" that probably isn't meant to look like the plastic bag you put your lunch.

Less controversial merch options on her site are a "Butt Pool Float" — which is exactly what you think it is — and a "WYA" (Where Ya At) hat.

Still, we have to ask…

The 36-year-old obviously isn't saying "do drugs" or "drink alcohol," but it's definitely interesting considering her fan base does reach teens.

What do U think??

[Image via Kimoji & DJDM/WENN.]

Tags: alcohol, coachella, controversy, drugs, flask, instagram, kim kardashian, lighter, polls, rolling paper