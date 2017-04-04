Kylie Jenner Promotes Tyga's New Songs — Despite The Fact They're Currently On A Break!

Kylie Jenner and Tyga are still on a break…RIGHT??

As we previously reported, the KUWTK starlet and the Rack City rapper decided to hit the pause button on their relationship. However, reports also claim the twosome are likely to work things out — which seems entirely possible since Miz Jenner was just seen promoting T-Raww's new music on Snapchat.

Related: Kim K. Reveals Surrogacy Is Her Only Option For Baby No. 3!

Despite being currently single, the lip kit mogul couldn't help but support her former flame via social media. Specifically, the youngest Jenner was seen lip syncing along to Tyga's latest tracks, Act Ghetto and 100s, which were dropped on Monday. Don't believe us??

Be sure to ch-ch-check out the video evidence for yourself (below)!

Kylie Jenner via Snapchat: (kylizzlemynizzl) pic.twitter.com/k2JUuwCnoY

— Kardashian Brasil (@kardashibrasil) April 4, 2017

Kylie Jenner via Snapchat: #2 (kylizzlemynizzl) pic.twitter.com/Zi3hGTCLbx

— Kardashian Brasil (@kardashibrasil) April 4, 2017



Although, the 19-year-old may've been tuning into the songs as she got a shout out in Act Ghetto. At one point, the father-of-one raps:

"She just wanna act ghetto when the cameras flash/Gettin' checks like Kylie / Yeah, every day I do it."

Well, well. We wonder if this is the first sign of a Kyga reunion?? Who knows.

Regardless, be sure to take a listen to Tyga's new songs for yourself (below)!

[Image via Instagram/WENN.]

Tags: breakups, kuwtk, kylie jenner, love line, music minute, snapchat, tyga