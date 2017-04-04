Mel B's life with ex Stephen Belafonte sounds like a literal nightmare.

As you surely know, there has been quite a bit of drama surrounding the Spice Girls alum's divorce from the film producer. Not only has Stephen had a recent run in with the law over allegedly possessing illegal firearms, but his estranged wife has since taken out a restraining order against him. Oh man.

According to TMZ, Mel B was granted a restraining order on Monday after the industry vet accused Belafonte of being both emotionally and physically abusive towards her. Not to mention, the British singer alleges that her ex extorted her into doing three ways by threatening to release sex tapes. To make matters worse, the A-lister claims she and her children currently fear for their lives. How awful!

Thankfully, a judge granted the restraining order and also ordered Stephen to

[Image via Brian To/WENN.]