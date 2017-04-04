Mel B Believed Estranged Husband Would Kill Her Or Her Friends If They Called Police About Alleged Abuse

What a nightmare…

As we reported, Mel B allegedly suffered years of abuse from estranged husband Stephen Belafonte but authorities were never notified.

According to a new report, we now know why.

While the former Spice Girl tried to make excuses about her visible injuries, a group of close friends and family didn't buy her explanation. When they finally confronted her, the 41-year-old singer had trouble covering up the truth.

When people from her inner circle threatened to call the cops, the America's Got Talent host begged them not to in fear that Belafonte would either kill them or her!

Sounds like an absolutely HORRIFYING ordeal!

As we wrote, on Monday, the musician was granted a restraining order against her ex, and the judge ordered Stephen to leave their Hollywood Hills home.

However, Mel B has no plans to live at her El Lay residence, given the devastating memories. On the same day Belafonte was kicked out, she lowered the price on the mansion by a million dollars even though the property has only been on sale for two weeks. She is now asking for $7.995 million.

What a real house of horror…

[Image via WENN.]

