Paris Jackson Claps Back At A Body Shamer In The Best Way!

Body shamers can get the hell out!

Paris Jackson beautifully clapped back at a hater who told her she had gained weight by basically owning it. We're impressed!

The 18-year-old sent out the message loud and clear that there's no shame whatsoever in putting on a few pounds. The only shame is in bullying somebody about it!

She tweeted:

Hell yeah!

Her fans quickly rallied around her, though, pretty much overriding whatever the troll had hoped to accomplish by heaping their fave with praise.

@ParisJackson You look amazing. You're definitely one of the most exotic and beautiful women I have ever seen. And so smart and articulate.

— ʙʀᴇᴛᴛ ᴄᴏᴏᴩᴇʀ (@wasillawarlock) April 2, 2017

@ParisJackson i've gained weight too since i was 12

— Lindsay Jennings (@LindsayMcDreamy) April 2, 2017

@ParisJackson Be proud of your body. I.think you look great!

— Rhonda K. Brogan (@rbrogan3js) April 2, 2017

@ParisJackson U look amazing ! & u know it. Don't let trolls get to you ever https://t.co/BODstoMyE1 a safety net of friends&family to keep u safe. 👍🏼

— Sophie (@Sasha246R) April 4, 2017

@ParisJackson I couldn't tell. You look great. You've turned out to be a well spoken, lovely young woman. Your dad would be proud.

— jen Brown (@jenbrown380) April 2, 2017

BTW, that body shamer only had 34 followers and NO profile pic, so yeah, pretty much a nobody.

Paris came out on top of this one and always will!

