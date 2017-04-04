Home Videos Photos Shop
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Love Story!

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Love Story!

4/04/2017

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

We're so happy for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

As you may know, the royal met the Suits actress over the summer of 2016 — and things have been moving steadily ever since!

Catch up on their beautiful love story (below)!!

[Image via WENN.]

