Shawn Mendes Surprises John Mayer Fans By Joining His Hero Onstage! Watch Their Dream Duet!

4/04/2017 7:17 PM ET | Filed under: CanadialandMusic MinuteJohn MayerShawn MendesCamila Cabello

John Mayer may still feel like Katy Perry's man, but on Monday night he belonged to someone else — Shawn Mendes!

During his Toronto concert, John surprised his audience by welcoming the Canadian crooner onstage to perform his hit Mercy.

Video: Shawn Gets Romantic With Camila Cabello And Ed Sheeran

And if you thought that alone was a dream for the 18-year-old superfan, Mayer then joined in with a little guitar harmony — before the two transitioned into playing John's 2008 hit In Your Atmosphere!

Watch Shawn's wildest dream duet (below)!

In case we didn't explain just how much this meant to Shawn, just check out what he tweeted afterwards:


To which his bestie Camila Cabello replied:


We're so happy for him! We just love seeing dreams come true!

[Image via Daniel Prakopcyk.]

