Susan Sarandon SLAMS Publicist For Creating Those Pesky Julia Roberts Feud Rumors — Oh Snap!

Susan Sarandon may currently star in Feud, but that doesn't mean her life imitates her art.

In fact, on Sunday the A-lister decided to clear up a 20-year rumor that she feuded with Julia Roberts on the set of their flick Step-Mom. In case you forgot, back in the late '90s rumors swirled that Miz Sarandon and Miz Roberts butted-heads while working on the comedy-drama.

While both Julia and Susan previously denied the beef, the Thelma & Louise star recently slammed her publicist for starting the gossip all those years ago. She wrote:

Press printed that Julia & I hated each other during Stepmom. Found out it was my PR person creating rumors. #FeudFXhttps://t.co/kBfJXz3pOo

— Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) April 3, 2017

How awful! In the old article Sarandon shared, the 70-year-old explained:

"If you make a movie with a male star, everyone assumes you're fucking. If it's a female star, everyone assumes you're fighting."

It's a problem Susan is STILL dealing with today as she regularly gets asked if she and Feud costar Jessica Lange get along. The industry vet added:

The #1 question I get in interviews is whether Jessica & I get along. Jess & I not only got along great during filming, we’re now dating

— Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) April 3, 2017

…I mean, staying in touch. She’s one of the reasons I agreed to do the series. Working with brilliant actors only makes you better. #FeudFX https://t.co/dTcqYhbthU

— Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) April 3, 2017

LOVES it!

And tbh, we're not shocked to learn that any feud rumors involving Susan are B.S. We mean, who could hate Sarandon??

