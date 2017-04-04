Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Mel B. Beyoncé Kim K. Selena Gomez PerezTV
Home >> Julia Roberts, Celebrity Feuds, Susan Sarandon, Jessica Lange >> Susan Sarandon SLAMS Publicist For Creating Those Pesky Julia Roberts Feud Rumors — Oh Snap!

Susan Sarandon SLAMS Publicist For Creating Those Pesky Julia Roberts Feud Rumors — Oh Snap!

4/04/2017 4:28 PM ET | Filed under: Julia RobertsCelebrity FeudsSusan SarandonJessica Lange

susan sarandon clarifies feud rumors

Susan Sarandon may currently star in Feud, but that doesn't mean her life imitates her art.

In fact, on Sunday the A-lister decided to clear up a 20-year rumor that she feuded with Julia Roberts on the set of their flick Step-Mom. In case you forgot, back in the late '90s rumors swirled that Miz Sarandon and Miz Roberts butted-heads while working on the comedy-drama.

Related: Ryan Murphy's Next Feud Is Way More Controversial

While both Julia and Susan previously denied the beef, the Thelma & Louise star recently slammed her publicist for starting the gossip all those years ago. She wrote:

How awful! In the old article Sarandon shared, the 70-year-old explained:

"If you make a movie with a male star, everyone assumes you're fucking. If it's a female star, everyone assumes you're fighting."

It's a problem Susan is STILL dealing with today as she regularly gets asked if she and Feud costar Jessica Lange get along. The industry vet added:

LOVES it!

And tbh, we're not shocked to learn that any feud rumors involving Susan are B.S. We mean, who could hate Sarandon??

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Here Is Everyone Nicki Minaj Has Ever Feuded With!
20 Movies You Won't Believe Came Out 20 Years Ago!!
All The Craziest Beauty Blogger Feuds!
Chelsea Clinton's Best Tweets DRAGGING Donald Trump!
Famous People Who Fist Fight!
Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: 'The Life of Pablo' Becomes First Streaming-Only Album To Go Platinum
Next story »
Prison Break Revival Is Full Of Mindless Action, Sloppy Storytelling, & Ugly Islamophobia! See The Sentencing In Our Review Roundup!
See All Comments