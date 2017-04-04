That's So Raven Spinoff Officially Happening — Meet The Cast Of Raven's Home!

After Raven-Symoné revealed she would be leaving The View to work on the That's So Raven spinoff with the Disney Channel, fans have anxiously been awaiting more news!

Well, we can happily announce the series has officially been ordered, has a title (Raven's Home), and a cast!

Starring as Raven's twins Nia and Booker are Navia Robinson and Issac Brown. Jason Maybaum and Sky Katz will also star alongside them (below)!

It's said they will begin production this month for the show to air later this year.

