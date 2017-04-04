Home Videos Photos Shop
That's So Raven Spinoff Officially Happening — Meet The Cast Of Raven's Home!

4/04/2017 4:53 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsDisneyRaven SymoneGIFsNostalgia

Get ready!!

After Raven-Symoné revealed she would be leaving The View to work on the That's So Raven spinoff with the Disney Channel, fans have anxiously been awaiting more news!

Well, we can happily announce the series has officially been ordered, has a title (Raven's Home), and a cast!

Starring as Raven's twins Nia and Booker are Navia Robinson and Issac Brown. Jason Maybaum and Sky Katz will also star alongside them (below)!

Get ready!!

It's said they will begin production this month for the show to air later this year.

Find out more about the upcoming show HERE!

[Image via Disney.]

