Donald Trump Doesn't Think Bill O'Reilly 'Did Anything Wrong' Following Sexual Harassment Scandal!

4/05/2017 2:07 PM ET | Filed under: Icky Icky PooLegal MattersPolitikDonald TrumpBill O'ReillyViolenceSex

Oh, you thought the leader of the free world would condemn sexual harassment? Think again!

As we've reported, advertisers are running for the hills after it was revealed this weekend that Bill O'Reilly and Fox News shelled out $13 mil to quietly settle FIVE previously unknown sexual harassment suits against the political pundit. Ugh.

But don't worry, Bill — your No.1 fan (and admitted pussy grabber) Donald Trump is in your corner!

Speaking to the New York Times on Wednesday, Drumpf — who managed to get elected POTUS despite a slew of his own sexual assault allegations — said:

"I think he's a person I know well — he is a good person. I think he shouldn't have settled; personally I think he shouldn't have settled. Because you should have taken it all the way. I don't think Bill did anything wrong."

This is especially unsurprising considering this is almost word-for-word what Trump said after former Fox News chief Roger Ailes was plagued with his own sexual harassment scandal last summer.

Sounds like these three guys have a lot in common, eh? If only Trump's sponsors would pull out…

