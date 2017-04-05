John Mayer Leaves Us Confused AF After Watching His Music Video For Still Feel Like Your Man!

Well, this is… inneresting.

On Wednesday, John Mayer dropped the music video for his latest single, Still Feel Like Your Man. As we previously reported, the hitmaker admitted back in March that the track was about his former flame, Katy Perry.

Obvi we were curious to see if Mr. Mayer left any easter eggs about the pop starlet in his new music video. Unfortunately, we ended up watching a bizarre vid where John entered a Geisha house, danced with (fake) pandas, and lusted after a butterfly-covered blonde. Huh.

Although, we do wonder if the songwriter was trying to remind us of the time his ex dressed as a Geisha and performed at the 2013 American Music Awards??? Who knows.

Be sure to ch-ch-check out John's latest video for yourself (below)!

