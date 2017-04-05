Katy Perry Reminds Us She's Only Human By Sharing Both Unflattering & Hot Pics Of Herself!

Katy Perry knows how to bring herself down to Earth.

It may sometimes feel like celebrities look incredible 24/7, however as Miz Perry knows all too well, that's not the case. Thankfully, on Tuesday, the A-lister shared a series of funny images which featured her face getting massaged while face-timing with her record label. LOVES it.

Video: John Mayer Drops His Still Feel Like Your Man Video!

The Chained To The Rhythm singer posted on Instagram:

WHEN UR ROLLIN CALLS WITH UR A&R BUT TRYING TO MASSAGE THE STRESS OUT YA JAW AT THE SAME TIME CAUSE EVERYTHING IS COMING TO A HEAD❗(scroll right for full trauma)A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 5, 2017 at 12:24am PDT

HIGHlarious! Of course, this funny throwback comes after the pop star jokingly said on April Fools' Day that an old pic of her in a sports bra would be her new album cover. She shared:

AH-Mazing! Still, Katy's only human, so she couldn't help but add one attractive pic to the mix. In fact, the hitmaker specifically googled "Katy Perry Hot" to raise her spirits (below).

was feeling insecure about my last two posts soA post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Apr 5, 2017 at 12:28am PDT

Too perfect. Way to slay, queen.

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]

