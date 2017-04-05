Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Mel B Teen Mom Beyoncé Kendall PerezTV
Home >> Wacky, Tacky & True, Fill In The Blank, Kim Kardashian, Funny, Instagram >> Kim Kardashian Poses In A Men's Toilet! Fill In The Blank!

Kim Kardashian Poses In A Men's Toilet! Fill In The Blank!

4/05/2017 2:45 PM ET | Filed under: Wacky, Tacky & TrueFill In The BlankKim KardashianFunnyInstagram

no title

Um… what??

Remember when Kim Kardashian West used to break the Internet with her pictorials?

Now she's apparently trying to break the wind — because in her latest Instagram post, the fashionista is showing off her glamorous gown next to a urinal in a men's restroom!

Goes to show, these days Kim _____________________!

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Thick Thighs Save Lives! Our Fave Curvy Celebs!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Hollywood's Sexiest Instagram Shots!
5 RIDICULOUS Sean Spicer Moments!
Celebrities With Kids Clothing Lines!
Celebrity-Inspired Outdoor Activities For Spring 2017!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Another Trump Team Member Accused Of Plagiarism!
Next story »
Shia LaBeouf's New Movie Made Just $26 At The U.K. Box Office! But It Still Wasn't As Big A Flop As These Films…
See All Comments