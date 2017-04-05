Home Videos Photos Shop
Mel B's Husband Would 'Hound' The Singer Into Having Threesomes At The Playboy Mansion!

4/05/2017

New details revealed.

It just gets worse and worse.

With new details into Mel B's allegedly abusive relationship with estranged husband Stephen Belafonte revealed, it only becomes clearer why the songstress wanted out.

As you know, the Spice Girl alum filed for divorce from the Hollywood producer last week.

Well, according to TMZ, it sounds like the momma of three was being pushed into threesomes by her ex… specifically at the Playboy Mansion.

Their Mel B sources say he would "hound and cajole" her for HOURS until she would agree to go there with him. And despite her previous battle with alcohol abuse, Stephen would allegedly encourage her to drink before looking for Playboy Bunnies to join them.

Ugh. This all sounds horrible.

We'll continue to keep you updated.

