Mel B's Husband Would 'Hound' The Singer Into Having Threesomes At The Playboy Mansion!

It just gets worse and worse.

With new details into Mel B's allegedly abusive relationship with estranged husband Stephen Belafonte revealed, it only becomes clearer why the songstress wanted out.

As you know, the Spice Girl alum filed for divorce from the Hollywood producer last week.

Related: Mel's Ex Faces Possible Prosecution!

Well, according to TMZ, it sounds like the momma of three was being pushed into threesomes by her ex… specifically at the Playboy Mansion.

Their Mel B sources say he would "hound and cajole" her for HOURS until she would agree to go there with him. And despite her previous battle with alcohol abuse, Stephen would allegedly encourage her to drink before looking for Playboy Bunnies to join them.

Ugh. This all sounds horrible.

We'll continue to keep you updated.

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: breakups, legal matters, mel b, playboy, playboy mansion, scary!, sex, stephen belafonte, threesome