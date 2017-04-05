Playing Donald Trump may have gotten to Alec Baldwin's head.

At least that's what multiple producers think after claiming the Boss Baby star straight up lied in his new memoir!

In the freshly published book Nevertheless, the actor alleged he was misled by producers about the age of his costar Nikki Reed when filming the 2006 indie dramedy, Mini's First Time.

Related: Alec's 'Little Pig' Voicemail To Daughter Ireland Did Permanent Damage!

Baldwin claimed he had words with producers after discovering the Twilight actress -- whom he engaged in sex scenes with -- was only 17 at the time, writing:

[Image via HBO.]