Pepsi seems to have finally realized they fucked up!

As you surely know, the soda company caused controversy when they launched an ad which featured Kendall Jenner seemingly putting an end to tensions between protesters and police officers by offering a cop a Pepsi. So ridiculous, we know.

After receiving immense backlash online and some perfect shade from Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter, the beverage corporation decided to pull the ad. In a recent statement, the company noted:

"Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize."

Yeah, clearly. However, Pepsi isn't just apologizing to the public as they've also formally apologized to the KUWTK starlet.

The company added:

"We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position."

Well, that was very nice of them… but how on EARTH did Kris Jenner approve this project??

Nonetheless, Kenny J must be heartbroken that her Pepsi ad wasn't a success. Just the other day the supermodel gushed about how "honored" she was to represent the beverage conglomerate.

Sorry, Kendall! You win some, you lose some…

