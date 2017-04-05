Shia LaBeouf's New Movie Made Just $26 At The U.K. Box Office! But It Still Wasn't As Big A Flop As These Films…

Shia LaBeouf's war drama has been getting major buzz this week — but not for its riveting performances.

Man Down stars LaBeouf as a U.S. soldier suffering from PTSD after returning home from Afghanistan. Lionsgate, however, will probably get PTSD from the film's disappointing box office performance — as it sold just THREE tickets at the U.K. box office this week!

In the drama's defense, it was only showing in one theater and only once a day, which at least partially explains why it pulled in a total of $26.20 — much less than its U.S. domestic total of $454,490 earned last December.

The manager of the Burnley's Reel Cinema where the film is screening told THR she hadn't "experienced anything like it before," and noted that the film would "highly likely" end its weeklong run without any additional ticket sales. Yikes!

Even with its embarrassing U.K. box office performance, Man Down's domestic earnings still prevent it from being a total flop! See the films that underperformed even worse…

