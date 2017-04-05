Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Mel B Teen Mom Beyoncé Kendall PerezTV
Home >> Film Flickers, Shia LaBeouf, Business Blitz >> Shia LaBeouf's New Movie Made Just $26 At The U.K. Box Office! But It Still Wasn't As Big A Flop As These Films…

Shia LaBeouf's New Movie Made Just $26 At The U.K. Box Office! But It Still Wasn't As Big A Flop As These Films…

4/05/2017 2:28 PM ET | Filed under: Film FlickersShia LaBeoufBusiness Blitz

no title

Shia LaBeouf's war drama has been getting major buzz this week — but not for its riveting performances.

Man Down stars LaBeouf as a U.S. soldier suffering from PTSD after returning home from Afghanistan. Lionsgate, however, will probably get PTSD from the film's disappointing box office performance — as it sold just THREE tickets at the U.K. box office this week!

In the drama's defense, it was only showing in one theater and only once a day, which at least partially explains why it pulled in a total of $26.20 — much less than its U.S. domestic total of $454,490 earned last December.

The manager of the Burnley's Reel Cinema where the film is screening told THR she hadn't "experienced anything like it before," and noted that the film would "highly likely" end its weeklong run without any additional ticket sales. Yikes!

Even with its embarrassing U.K. box office performance, Man Down's domestic earnings still prevent it from being a total flop! See the films that underperformed even worse…

CLICK HERE to view "The 15 Biggest Box Office Bombs Of All Time!"

CLICK HERE to view "The 15 Biggest Box Office Bombs Of All Time!"

CLICK HERE to view "The 15 Biggest Box Office Bombs Of All Time!"

CLICK HERE to view "The 15 Biggest Box Office Bombs Of All Time!"

CLICK HERE to view "The 15 Biggest Box Office Bombs Of All Time!"

[Image via Lionsgate Films.]

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Weirdest Movie Couples Of All Time!
Iconic Pie Moments From Film & TV!
Rotten Tomatoes' 100 Percent Club!
How The 2017 Oscar Acting Nominees Got Their Start!
20 Movies You Won't Believe Came Out 20 Years Ago!!
A History Of Hollywood Whitewashing!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Kim Kardashian Poses In A Men's Toilet! Fill In The Blank!
Next story »
Perez Recommends: The Pink Star, a 59.6 carat diamond, sells for $71.2 million at auction, setting a new world record for any jewel
See All Comments