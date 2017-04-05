Tyga Has Moved Out Of Kylie Jenner's Mansion — We Guess This 'Break' Is Legit!

Kicked to the curb!

It appears as though Kylie Jenner's break from Tyga is really happening as the reality starlet's longtime love is no longer living in her $6 million mansion. As one KarJenner source succinctly put it:

"Tyga moved out."

Bless.

Reportedly, the twosome have been at odds over the way T-Raww has been portrayed on KUWTK. The insider added:

"Tyga feels he's been belittled on the show."

Maybe the father-of-one should pay his bills, that way he won't be dragged on camera anymore. LOLz!

Still, this update doesn't mean Kyga are officially O-V-E-R as a differently tipster noted:

"…they're not broken up. They're just not spending as much time together."

Hmmmm, very inneresting. To make matters worse, Kris Jenner's youngest is still invested in her scrub first love. The Konfidant continued:

"Tyga does really make Kylie happy, and when they break up it makes Kylie super sad. He's her first big love and they still speak every day."

Girrrrrrl, no! And Kylie isn't the only member of her family stuck in relationship limbo. Rob Kardashian seems to be in a similar situation as his baby momma Blac Chyna was photographed on Tuesday sans her engagement ring. In fact, it's said the former video vixen gave Kardashian back the diamond sparkler after their formal split last month.

A pal close to that couple dished to E! News:

"Chyna and Rob are certainly not together or engaged. In fact, Chyna gave the engagement ring back to Rob when they broke up last month…Something caused them to have a blowout fight, and Chyna gave the ring back and it was done. They officially are not engaged. There is no wedding."

Huh. That's odd, since the duo were looking pretty cozy on Chyna's Snapchat over the weekend. Regardless, the source is adamant that the pair are on good terms because of their daughter, Dream Kardashian. They concluded:

"They are amicable and get along when it comes to Dream. There's no set day or times that Rob will take [care of] Dream. They haven't fully figured it out yet, but they are working on it."

We guess we'll just have to wait and see what happens with these two couples. Merp!

