Ariana Grande And Miley Cyrus Performing Together At The 'One Love Manchester' Benefit Concert Is EVERYTHING! Watch!

This is amazing!!!

Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus came together on Sunday night to perform at the One Love Manchester benefit concert, and their duet of Don't Dream It's Over was SO memorable and meaningful!!

Serious performer goals!!

Doubly important because of why they were together performing in the first place, the pair went hand in hand and gave the audience in Manchester a truly incredible, memorable show!

Watch the highlights of their duet (below):

Miley and Ariana performing "don't dream it's over" #OneLoveManchester 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/D6g6hgc1pu

— Common White Girl (@GIRLposts) June 4, 2017

AH-Mazing!!!

Total friendship goals, too (below):

miley and ariana have such a beautiful friendship i am really crying #OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/khvloftf7y

— kara (@sloansavery) June 4, 2017

Miley AND Ariana made me cry THE was beyond amazing #onelovemanchester pic.twitter.com/QFpmaxA4t3

— marco miranda (@simplymarcoo) June 4, 2017



SO inspiring.

We love it!!!

[Image via Twitter.]

