Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Controversy! Manchester Trump Rihanna PerezTV
Home >> Anglophilia, Music Minute, Inspiration, Miley Cyrus, Amazing, Ariana Grande, Heartwarming >> Ariana Grande And Miley Cyrus Performing Together At The 'One Love Manchester' Benefit Concert Is EVERYTHING! Watch!

Ariana Grande And Miley Cyrus Performing Together At The 'One Love Manchester' Benefit Concert Is EVERYTHING! Watch!

6/04/2017 4:36 PM ET | Filed under: AnglophiliaMusic MinuteInspirationMiley CyrusAmazingAriana GrandeHeartwarming

no title

This is amazing!!!

Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus came together on Sunday night to perform at the One Love Manchester benefit concert, and their duet of Don't Dream It's Over was SO memorable and meaningful!!

Serious performer goals!!

Related: Watch The One Love Manchester Livestream HERE!

Doubly important because of why they were together performing in the first place, the pair went hand in hand and gave the audience in Manchester a truly incredible, memorable show!

Watch the highlights of their duet (below):

AH-Mazing!!!

Total friendship goals, too (below):


SO inspiring.

We love it!!!

[Image via Twitter.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Real Life Wonder Women!
How To Live Your Life Like A Royal!
Top 25 Celebrities On Twitter (When You Take Out FAKE Followers)!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Billboard Music Awards 2017: Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams
View Pics »
« Previous story
Scooter Braun Thanks Ariana Grande With Inspiring Message Of Love At 'One Love Manchester' Concert
Next story »
Former NBA Star Derek Fisher Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI After Flipping His Car On The 101
See All Comments