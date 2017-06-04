The British Red Cross Raised More Than $3 Million During Ariana Grande's 'One Love Manchester' Benefit Concert — And $12 Million Total!

This is incredible!!!

The British Red Cross has announced that they raised more than $3 million (about 2.35 million pounds) during One Love Manchester, Ariana Grande's star-studded benefit concert today in support of the victims of May 22's bombing in Manchester, England.

Earlier in the day, even before the show had begun, the Red Cross had announced that they already were able to raise $9 million (7.3 million pounds) to go to its Manchester Emergency Fund — and during the show alone, they were able to raise the $3 million more!

Here's their announcement and an explanation of what they are able to do with the funds (below):

We've raised an incredible £2.35 MILLION during #OneLoveManchester!

Thank you so much for your donations. https://t.co/a43mYUP58P pic.twitter.com/JeV1yl2d0L

— British Red Cross (@BritishRedCross) June 4, 2017

At the end of the concert at one point, Grande herself said (below):

"I love you so, so much. Thank you so much for coming together and being so loving and strong and unified. I love you guys so much, and I think the kind of unity you're displaying is the medicine the world needs right now."

Bravo to EVERYONE involved with 'One Love Manchester' — from performers, to fans, to donors, and so many more.

