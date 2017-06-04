Scooter Braun Thanks Ariana Grande With Inspiring Message Of Love At 'One Love Manchester' Concert

Such a meaningful moment — not only for Scooter Braun, but for everyone involved at the One Love Manchester benefit concert tonight.

Ariana Grande's manager got on stage before she was set to perform on Sunday night in Manchester, and he delivered a rousing and inspiring speech about what it meant to be back in the city just weeks after the terror attack at her initial show killed and injured dozens.

In part, Braun also alluded to last night's terror attack in London, and said:

"Myself and all of us around the world are so grateful to you for stepping up and taking action … Last night, this nation was challenged, and you had a decision to make whether to come out here tonight. And this is so beautiful. You looked fear in the face and said, 'No. This is Manchester…' Manchester, your bravery is our hope."

He continued, before introducing Ariana's performance, by saying:

"Evil will test us. It will show its face again. But because of you, as a worldwide community, we will be fearless, will will be great and we will honor our children. We owe it to them to be brave… Hatred will never win, fear will never divide us, because on this day we all stood with Manchester."

Powerful, powerful stuff.

If you haven't seen any of it yet, watch the full live stream of the entire benefit concert HERE.

[Image via BBC One.]

