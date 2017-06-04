What an incredible night honoring the lives lost in Manchester on May 22.

Ariana Grande returned to the stage nearly to weeks after the horrifying tragedy, bringing out Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and way more stars for the "One Love Manchester" benefit concert on Sunday!

Coldplay and Pharrell Williams are also there, with proceeds from the concert's ticket sales going to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.

Watch the livestream of the show as it happens (below)!

