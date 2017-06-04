Former NBA Star Derek Fisher Arrested On Suspicion Of DUI After Flipping His Car On The 101

Whoa!!!

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard and longtime NBA star — and coach — Derek Fisher was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence early Sunday morning after flipping his car on the 101 in El Lay.

At about 3:00 a.m. PT on Sunday, Fisher was driving his Cadillac following northbound on the Ventura 101 Freeway in Los Angeles following a night out at Catch in West Hollywood with Basketball Wives star Gloria Govan.

At some point, Fisher lost control of the vehicle, flipped it over, and cops were called.

Thankfully, Fisher and Govan both walked away from the crash unhurt — and even more thankfully, they didn't injure anyone else, either.

Cops determined Fisher had been drinking when they arrived at the scene, and the longtime NBA veteran was arrested.

Hopefully Fisher, like so many who have made this mistake before him, realizes the gravity of what he did — and what he could have done, had he injured anybody.

NEVER drink and drive, people!!!

