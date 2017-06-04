Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Controversy! Manchester Trump Rihanna PerezTV
Home >> Personally Perez, Love Line, Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx, PerezTV, Gotta Have Faith, The PHP: Perez Hilton Podcast >> WHY Does Jamie Foxx Keep Lying About His Relationship With Katie Holmes?

WHY Does Jamie Foxx Keep Lying About His Relationship With Katie Holmes?

6/04/2017 2:21 PM ET | Filed under: Personally PerezLove LineKatie HolmesJamie FoxxPerezTVGotta Have FaithThe PHP: Perez Hilton Podcast

Do U think this Scientology contract rumor is true??? Listen to this and much more on my latest podcast!

The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, or directly at PerezPodcast.com!

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

The Ins & Outs Of Bella Thorne's Hollywood Romances!
Celebrity Shotgun Weddings!
Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Rachel Lindsay's Best Moments From The Bachelor!
Meet Rachel Lindsay's Suitors For Season 13 Of The Bachelorette!
Celebs We Think Will Get Engaged In 2017!
View Pics »
« Previous story
London Attacks: Seven Dead, At Least 48 Injured On London Bridge As Police Fire 'Unprecedented' Number Of Shots To Kill Terrorists
Next story »
Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, & More Stars Pay Tribute To Manchester Attack Victims With These Amazing Performances! Watch!
See All Comments