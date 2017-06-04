London Attacks: Seven Dead, At Least 48 Injured On London Bridge As Police Fire 'Unprecedented' Number Of Shots To Kill Terrorists

At least seven people are dead, and 48 more injured, after a terror attack in London on Saturday night.

It all started when three men in a van drove deliberately into pedestrians along London Bridge, an iconic location in the city, before crashing the van into a bus stop.

Upon crashing, the men ran out of the van and began a stabbing spree, going as far as they could get until they were encountered by police.

According to reports, armed officers responding to the violence fired an "unprecedented" number of rounds at the three attackers — who were also wearing fake suicide belts — in an effort to ensure they were killed and could no longer harm others.

But the aftermath left behind — seven dead, and dozens more injured — is horrifying enough.

We'll undoubtedly know more about this story as it develops today, and likely through the rest of the week, but for now all we can say is that the victims are in our thoughts and prayers.

Considering it happened just hours before a benefit concert in Manchester to recover from another terror attack is even more sad, to say the least.

R.I.P. to the innocent victims, and all those affected today by these attacks.

