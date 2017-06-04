Move Over, Boys: Wonder Woman Just Scored The Biggest Opening EVER For A Female Director And Pulled In $223 Million Across The Globe!

Consider this the moment that put the old boys' club on notice!!

Wonder Woman is a HUGE hit, and there's just no two ways about it!!

According to all the box office numbers slowly coming out on Sunday evening, the Gal Gadot-led flick — in its first weekend in theaters — is KILLING the competition and already making history!!!

Here are the numbers to prove it: from 4,165 theaters across the domestic box office in North America, Wonder Woman took in $100.5 million in this opening weekend!!

It's a HUGE deal in part because the movie is directed by a woman — Patty Jenkins — and its massive early success at the box office will hopefully only put more pressure on studios to hire more female directors!!!

It wasn't just domestic numbers that are topped off, though; globally, the film took in another $122.5 million, including a number one debut with $38 million in China alone, to give it a grand worldwide total of $223 million for its first week!!

So huge!!!!!

Warner Bros. domestic distribution president Jeff Goldstein said in a statement about their female director:

"Patty's vision mesmerized the audience. She is a real talent. Clearly, this is a movie that is resonating with moviegoers around the globe. I am sure we will be seeing a lot more of Diana [Prince] on the big screen."

No kidding!!!

This is a major tentpole for women filmmakers in Hollywood, a huge moment in Gadot's career, and a total mic drop moment for the director of the hour in Jenkins.

Let's just hope Hollywood continues to get the message loud and clear — and hires more women accordingly!!!

