Listen To This: You Got A Pal In Him!

We've been hyping up Alec Benjamin for YEARS now! And it's finally happening!!

The young singer/songwriter has built a very passionate and loyal fanbase - the old fashion way. Through hard work, touring and putting out great music!

His latest song and video was trending on YouTube - and he's not signed to a label!

I Built A Friend is quintessential Alec Benjamin. It's beautiful and sweet!

He will charm your ears off!

