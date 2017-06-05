Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Twitter Ariana Grande Trump Taylor Swift PerezTV
Home >> Listen To This, Alec Benjamin >> Listen To This: You Got A Pal In Him!

Listen To This: You Got A Pal In Him!

6/05/2017 8:31 AM ET | Filed under: Listen To ThisAlec Benjamin

We've been hyping up Alec Benjamin for YEARS now! And it's finally happening!!

The young singer/songwriter has built a very passionate and loyal fanbase - the old fashion way. Through hard work, touring and putting out great music!

His latest song and video was trending on YouTube - and he's not signed to a label!

I Built A Friend is quintessential Alec Benjamin. It's beautiful and sweet!

He will charm your ears off!

Listen above!

Then CLICK HERE to hear more music from Alec Benjamin!

Tags: ,

Related Stories

This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Real Life Wonder Women!
How To Live Your Life Like A Royal!
Top 25 Celebrities On Twitter (When You Take Out FAKE Followers)!
The Ins & Outs Of Bella Thorne's Hollywood Romances!
5 Times The Trump Administration Was Scarier Than House Of Cards!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: James Corden Says 'Late Late Show' Will "Recalibrate" Intro for London Edition After Terror Attacks
Next story »
Piers Morgan Backtracks His Criticism Of Ariana Grande By Apologizing During Her 'One Love Manchester' Concert!
See All Comments