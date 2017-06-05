Arrow's Katie Cassidy Is Engaged To Boyfriend Matthew Rodgers — CONGRATS!

Congratulations!!

On Monday, Arrow star Katie Cassidy took to Instagram to announce that she's engaged to her boyfriend, Matthew Rodgers. Awwww!

Alongside the pic (above), the Monte Carlo actress wrote:

"I can't wait to spend forever with you my darling!! I'm the luckiest girl in the whole world. I ❤️ YOU to the moon and back @mattyice432 Thank you for a magical evening I will forever remember."

So sweet — and look at that rock! The duo's engagement was certainly picture perfect as Matthew popped the question during their stay at The Oberoi in Mauritius. Color us jealous!

Nonetheless, we're wishing the happy couple only the best!

