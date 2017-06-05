Ashley Graham Opens Up For The First Time About Being Sexually Harassed On Set When She Was 17

Ashley Graham is sharing her story.

After working for 17 years in the industry, the 29-year-old has skyrocketed to fame as one of the most-notable curvy models.

In her July cover story for Glamour magazine, the Nebraska native shines some light on the toughest parts of her career — like when she was sexually harassed on set when she was a teenager.

Speaking to her friend and fellow plus-size model, Lauren Chan, Ashley remembered:

"There was an incident on set of a campaign job when I was 17 years old — I haven't told this story — and there was a photo assistant who was into me. He was like, 'Hey, come here,' and he led me into a closet. And I was like, 'What?' I thought he was going to show me something. And he pulled me in, and he pulled his penis out. And he was like, 'Grab it.' And I was like, 'No! That's disgusting.' I freaked out. And thank God I was closer to the door, and I just bolted out."

UGH!

She went on to explain why she's never spoken up about the incident:

"And sure enough, I've seen him at jobs since. I even knew a girl he dated. I didn't tell her because there was a voice in me that said, 'Maybe he's changed.' It was my young mentality. But I told myself, ever since that incident, that I wasn't going to allow someone at work to manipulate what I wanted to do on set. So any image that you see out there is one that I wanted to take."

But now, the cover star realizes the severity of what happened — and has a message for other women who have similar experiences:

"Now I know that [it was assault]. At the time I didn't. Then, it was like, 'Did I do something to provoke that?"'Or, 'Did I give them a signal that it was OK?' The insecure girl inside me was like, 'Well, maybe I did something.' To all those girls out there: No, you didn't do anything."

What a powerful message.

You can catch the rest of the inspiring interview HERE.

[Image via Glamour Magazine.]

