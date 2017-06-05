Caitlyn Jenner's Memoir Has Greatly Affected Her Relationship With Kendall & Kylie Jenner!

The book that nearly destroyed a family…

As we reported, on Sunday's episode of KUWTK, Kendall Jenner has an emotional chat with mom Kris Jenner about dad Caitlyn Jenner's memoir The Secrets of My Life and how it "disses the Kardashians… for no reason."

Sadly, the tell-all has greatly altered the dynamic between the Olympian and her two youngest daughters.

According to a source, Kenny's relationship with the trans icon is "very strained" and she "rarely speaks" to her. The insider adds:

"Kendall is loyal to Kris and has very little to do with her dad. The more time that has passed, the more she feels Caitlyn has let her down with the things she has said and with her actions."

While Kylie Jenner has tried to stay neutral, it's becoming increasingly more difficult as the majority of her family sides with the momager and NOT the athlete.

"Kylie has really made an effort not to take sides and to be supportive of Caitlyn. She really wants to have a relationship with her dad, but Caitlyn has hurt Kris tremendously and it's made it very difficult… With everyone in the family on Kris' side, it's hard on Kylie… She tries to keep it separate and doesn't want to discuss it with the rest of the family."

Overall, the drama has considerably impacted Kendall and Kylie, who desperately want their father in their lives.

"Both girls really struggle with not being close to Caitlyn… It's left a big void in their lives to not have the father they grew up with. She was a part of their lives every single day."

Such a sad situation…

