Cam Newton's Teammates Troll Him For Not Inviting Them On His Birthday Trip! WATCH!

C'mon Cam Newton!

Back in May, the Carolina Panthers quarterback released his birthday video on Instagram where he is seen living it up in luxury as he lip syncs 2 Chainz's Birthday Song. The clip was actually shot last year during a vacay to Central America.

As seen here:

į THÅNK GØD för thįš DÅŸ❕ »Ł1VË x ŁØVË x ₽RÅŸ« (rëpëât) #iWmW -1OVE #šhįñëTHRŪthëŠHÅDË #įŁØVËlįfë😜 #27wâšÅmâjörŠTËPför28A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on May 11, 2017 at 12:43am PDT

Pretty cool, huh? WRONG! While Cam looks like he's having a great time, he totally forgot to invite his teammates!

Center Ryan Kalil and a couple of other players decided to troll Newton by going on a camping trip without him, and filmed a shot-for-shot remake of his bday video!

We have to say… the result is pretty hilarious! To see the awesomeness, ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Cam forgot to invite us to his birthday getaway so we didn't invite him on our camping trip. #WeHadMoreFunA post shared by Ryan Kalil (@ryankalil67) on Jun 5, 2017 at 4:54am PDT

