Cam Newton's Teammates Troll Him For Not Inviting Them On His Birthday Trip! WATCH!

6/05/2017 9:53 PM ET | Filed under: ZportzNFLFunnyInstagram

C'mon Cam Newton!

Back in May, the Carolina Panthers quarterback released his birthday video on Instagram where he is seen living it up in luxury as he lip syncs 2 Chainz's Birthday Song. The clip was actually shot last year during a vacay to Central America.

As seen here:

Pretty cool, huh? WRONG! While Cam looks like he's having a great time, he totally forgot to invite his teammates!

Center Ryan Kalil and a couple of other players decided to troll Newton by going on a camping trip without him, and filmed a shot-for-shot remake of his bday video!

We have to say… the result is pretty hilarious! To see the awesomeness, ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Cam forgot to invite us to his birthday getaway so we didn't invite him on our camping trip. #WeHadMoreFunA post shared by Ryan Kalil (@ryankalil67) on Jun 5, 2017 at 4:54am PDT

