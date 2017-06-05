Ghost Ship Warehouse Fire Update: Two Arrested On 36 Charges Of Involuntary Manslaughter

After the infamous Oakland Ghost Ship warehouse caught fire during a rave last December, killing 36 people, authorities were on the lookout for someone to blame.

It wasn't difficult to spot the negligence that helped the fire spread so quickly; footage of the EDM venue and art space showed just how cramped and full of flammable material the building was. One of the two exits had even been blocked off completely.

Then it came to light that the space did not have current permits from fire inspectors. Considering 25 people were living on the premises, this was completely unacceptable.

Now arrests have finally been made, as landlord Derek Almena and tenant Max Harris have each been charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley told reporters:

"[Almena and Harris] knowingly created a fire trap with inadequate means of escape. They then filled that area with human beings and are now facing the consequences of their action."

We'll keep you up to date with the results of the trial, but it seems pretty cut-and-dry at the moment.

