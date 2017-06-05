Note to high school students: getting into a good college is about more than just grades; you also have to show you have the makings of an upstanding citizen.
Top universities like things like charity work, but at the very least they require you not SHARE JOKES ABOUT DEAD CHILDREN ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
Several teens who had previously been accepted to Harvard University learned that the hard way when the private university rescinded their admissions over posts "mocking sexual assault, the Holocaust, and the deaths of children."
The Harvard Crimson gained access to the material and detailed some of the contents that got at least ten students fresh rejections:
"Some of the messages joked that abusing children was sexually arousing, while others had punchlines directed at specific ethnic or racial groups. One called the hypothetical hanging of a Mexican child 'piñata time.'"
Disgusting.
Future students were apparently on the official Harvard College Class of 2021 Facebook group when they found one another and formed a chat to share pop culture memes. Then a few in that group decided to create an more exclusive chat for "more R-rated" fare.
We guess not everyone who was invited to join found the material funny, as the Admissions committee got wind of the group and sent out letters to several of the students in April to rescind their acceptance based on what they had posted.
Ouch! Too late to call that safety school?
It may seem like a harsh punishment just for sharing jokes, no matter how gross, but Harvard did give students fair warning. It says right on the FB page:
"As a reminder, Harvard College reserves the right to withdraw an offer of admission under various conditions including if an admitted student engages in behavior that brings into question his or her honesty, maturity, or moral character."
Look, we're all for freedom of speech, but you really can't complain about being judged by a potential employer/mate/college for exercising that freedom in a grotesque way.
At least Harvard taught them that.
[Image via Harvard/Facebook.]
