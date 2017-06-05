Home Videos Photos Shop
Comedian Jerry Lewis Hospitalized, Doesn't Give A Fuck

6/05/2017

Jerry Lewis won't let a little health setback slow him down!

According to the Associated Press, the legendary comedian was taken to the hospital on Friday in Las Vegas after developing a urinary tract infection.

The 91-year-old is currently recovering on antibiotics and expected to be released very soon, his rep told the news outlet.

Related: Erika Girardi Hospitalized For DWTS-Related Injury

Despite his short stint in the hospital, The Nutty Professor actor is still set to head to Toronto this week where he's scheduled to work on a movie.

What a beast! We'd wish Lewis a speedy recovery, but it sounds like he's way ahead of us.

Still — feel better, Jerry!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN.]

