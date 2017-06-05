Comedian Jerry Lewis Hospitalized, Doesn't Give A Fuck

Jerry Lewis won't let a little health setback slow him down!

According to the Associated Press, the legendary comedian was taken to the hospital on Friday in Las Vegas after developing a urinary tract infection.

The 91-year-old is currently recovering on antibiotics and expected to be released very soon, his rep told the news outlet.

Despite his short stint in the hospital, The Nutty Professor actor is still set to head to Toronto this week where he's scheduled to work on a movie.

What a beast! We'd wish Lewis a speedy recovery, but it sounds like he's way ahead of us.

Still — feel better, Jerry!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN.]

