Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Twitter Ariana Grande Trump Taylor Swift PerezTV
Home >> Legal Matters, Reality TV, The Duggars, Controversy >> Josh Duggar Is PISSED You Found Out He Molested His Sisters!

Josh Duggar Is PISSED You Found Out He Molested His Sisters!

6/05/2017 6:45 PM ET | Filed under: Legal MattersReality TVThe DuggarsControversy

no title

Springdale, Arkansas vs. 5 Duggars… who will come out on top??

As we reported, last month, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy Duggar filed a lawsuit against city, county, and police officials, along with the publishers of In Touch, for releasing 2015 documents revealing brother Josh Duggar sexually assaulted several minors, including members of his family.

Related: ANOTHER Duggar Is Getting Married!

In the suit, they claim they spoke to authorities in 2006, and were assured their statements would NOT be seen by the public.

Fast forward to now, Josh is joining his sisters in the lawsuit, claiming the leak of information was humiliating and caused him great pain. Additionally, he was "victimized and forced to relieve the painful and difficult circumstances of a traumatic experience as a juvenile."

The controversial reality TV star is seeking damages from all offending parties. The sisters have previously stated they are taking legal action in order to protect victims of child abuse.

More Duggars, more drama!

[Image via Twitter.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Real Life Wonder Women!
Rachel Lindsay's Best Moments From The Bachelor!
Meet Rachel Lindsay's Suitors For Season 13 Of The Bachelorette!
Biggest Reality TV Star Scandals!
Biggest Beauty Pageant Scandals!
Celebrities Who Started Their Careers As Reality Stars!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Rebel Without A Cause!
Next story »
Rihanna Hilariously Pokes Fun At Fat Shaming Trolls!
See All Comments