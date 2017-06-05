Josh Duggar Is PISSED You Found Out He Molested His Sisters!

Springdale, Arkansas vs. 5 Duggars… who will come out on top??

As we reported, last month, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy Duggar filed a lawsuit against city, county, and police officials, along with the publishers of In Touch, for releasing 2015 documents revealing brother Josh Duggar sexually assaulted several minors, including members of his family.

In the suit, they claim they spoke to authorities in 2006, and were assured their statements would NOT be seen by the public.

Fast forward to now, Josh is joining his sisters in the lawsuit, claiming the leak of information was humiliating and caused him great pain. Additionally, he was "victimized and forced to relieve the painful and difficult circumstances of a traumatic experience as a juvenile."

The controversial reality TV star is seeking damages from all offending parties. The sisters have previously stated they are taking legal action in order to protect victims of child abuse.

More Duggars, more drama!

