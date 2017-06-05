Khloé Kardashian's Ex Friend Allegedly Charged Thousands Of Dollars On KoKo's Credit Card!

Whoever this person is, s/he messed with the wrong family!

As we reported, earlier this month, Khloé Kardashian sent out a couple of cryptic tweets shading a former friend who "was stealing" from the KUWTK star. Although she didn't name any names, the "snake" is NOT BFF Malika Haqq.

Fast forward to Monday, more details are surfacing about KoKo's ex amigo, and it ain't pretty!

Video: Khloé Is So Over Her Family In This KUWTK Clip

According to TMZ sources, the friend-turned-enemy allegedly spent tens of thousands of dollars on designer clothes, charging it all on Khloé's credit card! To make matters worse, the suspect allegedly kept several designer pieces that were supposed to go to Miz Kardashian!

Although the Revenge Body host is considering taking legal action, friends are trying to prevent a lawsuit as it would ruin the person's career.

Given all these details, many believe the alleged thief is former stylist Monica Rose who was fired by the Kardashian brood in April over mysterious reasons. The stylist has also worked with K-family friends including Chrissy Teigen and Gigi Hadid.

Who can you trust??

[Image via WENN.]

