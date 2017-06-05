Home Videos Photos Shop
Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick Are 'Currently Not Speaking' After Crazy Cannes Bender!

What happens in France, definitely does not stay in France!

In the past two weeks, Scott Disick has made headlines for his giant love fest in Cannes where he was spotted with a bevy of beautiful ladies including Bella Thorne, Ella Ross, and ex Chloe Bartoli.

Although Kourtney Kardashian was spending time with hot young model Younes Bendjima, she is completely disgusted by her baby daddy's behavior and is giving him the silent treatment!

According to a source, the former couple are "currently not speaking" adding:

"Kourtney is furious about Scott's recent actions and is taking time to figure out the next step for their family."

While Lord Disick is "allowed to see the kids as of now," an assistant handles the transition without Kourt being present. This past weekend, Scott was spotted in Calabasas with Mason and Penelope.

To make matters more complicated, the same source says LD has been spending a lot of time with Chloe Bartoli, which many believe is his way of getting back at Kourt.

"Scott has been secretly hooking up with Chloe Bartoli for over three months now, and Kourtney knows this is a ploy to get back at her for being with Bendjima."

A different source says the father-of-three's antics derive from a need to "constantly feel loved, and since he's not getting that from Kourtney, he justifies what he's doing—the partying and the girls."

Amid the drama with his ex, it looks like Scott is trying to make some extra dough. On Monday, he appeared in a commercial for LottoGopher, a service that allows California residents to buy lottery tickets, and it might be the cheesiest thing he's ever been in!

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

[Image via WENN.]

