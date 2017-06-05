Police Arrest Two Papa John's Employees For Selling Drugs To Customers Who Asked For 'Extra Olives'!

Better ingredients. Better meth.

Washington Police arrested five people on Friday after undercover detectives busted employees for selling cocaine and other drugs out of a Papa John's Pizza.

According to local news affiliate KIRO-7, authorities in Sammamish, a neighboring Seattle city, received a tip that employees were selling drugs out of the restaurant parking lot, which launched a six month investigation cops dubbed "Operation Extra Olives."

Related: High Schooler Accepted To Yale With Essay About Loving Pizza!

This code name arose from the passcode the detectives — posing as customers — would ask to get some kind of drugs from employees.

Each time they ordered a pizza at the Papa John's location, officials asked employees to "give it extra olives," and promptly received a pizza box full of cocaine!

Kings' County Sgt. Cindi West explained:

"What the detectives would do is they'd order pizza and go out and wait in the parking lot. The employee would bring the pizza out and in the box would be the cocaine."

Detectives were able to buy drugs from two different employees — one of which introduced them to other local drug dealers in the Sammamish and nearby Bellevue.

Multiple law enforcement agencies conducted search and arrest warrants on Friday morning at the location, where they found employees had stashed drugs in the cash register, sinks, and soap dispensers.

Officials recovered about $28,000 in cash, along with stocks of cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana, meth, acid, and Oxycodone.

Related: Chris Cornell Had Pills In System When He Took His Life

In addition to arresting the two Papa John's employees, police made three additional arrests on Friday. One of the busts took place in a crowded Bellevue house, where a 21-year-old and 26-year-old were taken into custody.

Officers then went to two other homes in Sammamish where they arrested a 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old man. Another 18-year-old man turned himself in later in the day.

The popular restaurant chain revealed the two arrested employees are no longer with the company, and said the only delivery they condone is that of a delicious, handmade pizza — saying in a statement:

"Papa John's has zero tolerance for this type of offensive and illegal behavior. The franchisee has confirmed that the employees involved with this situation are no longer employed and we apologize for their actions. The franchisee is working in full cooperation with local law enforcement to resolve this matter. Furthermore, food safety and sanitation is of the utmost importance to Papa John's. The franchisee took immediate action steps, with Health Department oversight, and the location was cleared to reopen."

It looks like Operation Extra Olives has come to a delicious close.

[Image via Papa John's.]

Tags: busted!, cocaine, drugs, fast food, food, investigation, legal matters, marijuana, papa john's, pizza, restaurant, viral: news