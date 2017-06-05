Someone's backtracking!

It appears as though hell has frozen over as opinionated journalist Piers Morgan has formally apologized to Ariana Grande for his harsh criticism of her following the bombing at her Manchester Arena concert. Well, well!

As you may recall, the Good Morning Britain host called out the pop sensation for fleeing the U.K. after 22 people were killed during her Dangerous Woman tour stop in Manchester back in May. Specifically, Mr. Morgan noted that if Queen Elizabeth II could visit with the victims, Ari G could've stayed to comfort those who were affected by this tragedy.

However, while writing his shady message on Twitter, the 52-year-old was unaware that an emotionally distraught Miz Grande was putting aside her own issues to plan the "One Love Manchester" benefit show. Thankfully, Piers was able to realize that he was in the wrong in this scenario as he apologized online:

