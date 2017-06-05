Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Twitter Ariana Grande Trump Taylor Swift PerezTV
Home >> Rihanna, Silly!, Body, HIGHlarious, Funny, Instagram >> Rihanna Hilariously Pokes Fun At Fat Shaming Trolls!

Rihanna Hilariously Pokes Fun At Fat Shaming Trolls!

6/05/2017 6:32 PM ET | Filed under: RihannaSilly!BodyHIGHlariousFunnyInstagram

no title

More like funny gal RiRi!

As we reported, last month, Barstool Sports writer Chris "Spags" Spagnuolo posted an extremely misogynistic article called "Is Rihanna Going To Make Being Fat The Hot New Thing," where the author said the singer looks "like she's in a sumo suit."

Related: Rihanna's Stalker Is Out On The Streets!

Almost immediately, the Internet SKEWERED the troll for his hateful and unnecessary words.

While many were offended by the article, the Umbrella musician wants y'all to know she is SO UNBOTHERED by the drama!

On Monday, the 29-year-old posted the following meme on Instagram, which mocks all of the negative media attention surrounding her appearance. The pic features rapper Gucci Mane, who showed off his noticeable weight loss following a stint in jail.

😢A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jun 5, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

We are so glad Rihanna has a sense of humor about the whole situation, and isn't letting the haters bring her down!

[Image via WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Cool Spring Nail Looks!
Top 25 Celebrities On Twitter (When You Take Out FAKE Followers)!
Ariel Winter's Sexiest Instagram Snaps!
Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Baywatch Babes! Celebs Who Love To Rock The Iconic Swimsuit!
Billboard Music Awards 2017: Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams
View Pics »
« Previous story
Josh Duggar Is PISSED You Found Out He Molested His Sisters!
Next story »
Obscene Facebook Memes Get Students Barred From Harvard!
See All Comments