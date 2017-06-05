Rihanna Hilariously Pokes Fun At Fat Shaming Trolls!

More like funny gal RiRi!

As we reported, last month, Barstool Sports writer Chris "Spags" Spagnuolo posted an extremely misogynistic article called "Is Rihanna Going To Make Being Fat The Hot New Thing," where the author said the singer looks "like she's in a sumo suit."

Almost immediately, the Internet SKEWERED the troll for his hateful and unnecessary words.

While many were offended by the article, the Umbrella musician wants y'all to know she is SO UNBOTHERED by the drama!

On Monday, the 29-year-old posted the following meme on Instagram, which mocks all of the negative media attention surrounding her appearance. The pic features rapper Gucci Mane, who showed off his noticeable weight loss following a stint in jail.

😢A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jun 5, 2017 at 11:02am PDT

We are so glad Rihanna has a sense of humor about the whole situation, and isn't letting the haters bring her down!

[Image via WENN.]

