Selena Gomez Had THIS To Say About Taylor Swift's Blossoming Relationship With Joe Alwyn!

Selena Gomez is on that promotional tour grind!

Following her interview with Elvis Duran on Z100, the Bad Liar singer stopped by Sirius XM's The Morning Mash Up on Monday to talk more about new music and her boyfriend The Weeknd…

But we don't think Selly was expecting to be asked about her BFF Taylor Swift's new relationship with Joe Alwyn! Surprise!

Cohost Nicole Ryan said to the 24-year-old:

"Both of you have some new things going on in your lives. You have some new people in your lives. Have you gotten a chance to hang out together with your new people?"

To which Selena coyly responded:

"I hang out with my new person a lot. Honestly, if my friends are happy, that makes me happy. That's all I care about. So, I'm super stoked, too. It's been a good time."

Well, it sounds like Tay must be happy with her new man at least!

While she wouldn't dish about the blonde beauty's new man, the Texas native did bring up hers:

"I love being supportive. I love just being there and having someone's back. It feels good. I haven't had that feeling in awhile."

Does she mean since Justin Bieber? Hmm….

The songstress didn't expand on that thought, though she only had kind words to say about her ex later on in her interview! Speaking about Ariana Grande's "One Love Manchester" benefit concert, she shared:

"It was beautiful. I thought everyone did such a beautiful job. It was so gorgeous. I loved how she ended it. I thought Justin did great. It was really beautiful."

Gomez sounds like she's in such a great place right now!

Love to hear it!!

You can hear her entire interview (below) if you want to know even more about the celeb!

