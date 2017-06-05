Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Twitter Ariana Grande Trump Taylor Swift PerezTV
Home >> SIGHting, Love Line, Taylor Swift, Awwwww, Travel >> Love Him A Latte?? Taylor Swift Spotted Enjoying A Cup Of Coffee With BF Joe Alwyn IN PUBLIC!

Love Him A Latte?? Taylor Swift Spotted Enjoying A Cup Of Coffee With BF Joe Alwyn IN PUBLIC!

6/05/2017 9:47 AM ET | Filed under: SIGHtingLove LineTaylor SwiftAwwwwwTravel

taylor joe coffee date spotted

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are slowly creeping out of hiding.

As we previously reported, the Blank Space singer and the Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk star have taken their relationship to the next level as they're officially "exclusive." The twosome proved that fact to be true over the weekend as they were spotted enjoying a nice coffee date in Nashville, TN.

Photos: Taylor's Long List Of Ex-Lovers!

Of course, this sighting comes mere days after the super private couple were seen boarding a private plane together in the U.K. Well, we guess we figured out where they flew to! LOLz.

Anywho, TayTay is clearly enjoying her romance with the British actor as she was all smiles during their outing in Nashville.

Hopefully, Taylor and Joe take their love all over the globe à la Hiddleswift — but we'll settle for a red carpet debut. HA!

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/Judy Eddy/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Top 25 Celebrities On Twitter (When You Take Out FAKE Followers)!
The Ins & Outs Of Bella Thorne's Hollywood Romances!
Celebrity Shotgun Weddings!
Celebs' Favorite Vacation Destinations!
Rachel Lindsay's Best Moments From The Bachelor!
Meet Rachel Lindsay's Suitors For Season 13 Of The Bachelorette!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Ashley Graham Opens Up For The First Time About Being Sexually Harassed On Set When She Was 17
Next story »
Rob Kardashian’s Fake Girlfriend Mehgan James Accused Of Fabricating Romance Rumors For Attention! *GASP*
See All Comments