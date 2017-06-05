Love Him A Latte?? Taylor Swift Spotted Enjoying A Cup Of Coffee With BF Joe Alwyn IN PUBLIC!

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are slowly creeping out of hiding.

As we previously reported, the Blank Space singer and the Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk star have taken their relationship to the next level as they're officially "exclusive." The twosome proved that fact to be true over the weekend as they were spotted enjoying a nice coffee date in Nashville, TN.

Of course, this sighting comes mere days after the super private couple were seen boarding a private plane together in the U.K. Well, we guess we figured out where they flew to! LOLz.

Anywho, TayTay is clearly enjoying her romance with the British actor as she was all smiles during their outing in Nashville.

Hopefully, Taylor and Joe take their love all over the globe à la Hiddleswift — but we'll settle for a red carpet debut. HA!

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/Judy Eddy/WENN.]

