Ice Cube Is More Than Ready To Face Off Against Bill Maher Over The Comedian's Recent N-Word Joke!

As you surely know, Bill Maher made headlines recently for his controversial decision to use the n-word during last Friday's episode of Real Time. While some celebs, like Whoopi Goldberg, have rallied around the comedian, others have begun to distance themselves from the HBO personality.

In fact, as Senator Al Franken pulled out of his scheduled appearance on Real Time, many people wondered if Maher's other slated guest Ice Cube would bail too. According to TMZ, the celebrated rapper is refusing to back away from the interview — and is even prepared to go head-to-head against the political commentator over his decision to drop the word.

Not to mention, the 47-year-old was originally booked to promote the 25th anniversary edition of Death Certificate. As Cube's album was made during the wake of the Rodney King beating, the A-lister will likely be able to seamlessly connect his work to the conversation about race he plans to have with Bill.

The N.W.A. alum's rep thinks Ice's visit with Maher comes at a perfect time as Cube's album "sadly, speaks to many of the same race issues we as a society are still dealing with today." Fair enough.

Be sure to tune into their episode of Real Time this Friday on HBO at 10 p.m. EST.

