Listen To This: Don't You Run!

The Bachelorette Recap: Rachel Lindsay Saddles Up For Ellen & Tells Multiple Guys 'Boy, Bye'
Rachel Lindsay, you are an angel and a saint for dealing with all the fuckery these boys keep bringing you with such grace!
Last night's episode of The Bachelorette brought us some of our favorite moments from the reality dating show, and we definitely said good riddance to a lot of dead weight hanging around the house.
Hint: let's just say there's going to be a lot less "whabooming" going on in the mansion. Bless.
Related: Rachel Used To Date Kevin Durant In College!
Let's recap, shall we?