Listen To This: Don't You Run!

6/06/2017 8:31 AM ET | Filed under: Listen To This

Linkin Park are still at it! And evolving. And making some of the best music of their career.

Their latest album is far from the rap/rock of their early career. This is pop - and it's done so well. Very organic and authentic.

Sharp Edges is such a beautiful song!

This has every potential to be a huge radio hit - if radio got behind it!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Linkin Park!

