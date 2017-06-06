London Mayor Sadiq Khan Advises Trump To Cancel Upcoming U.K. Visit Following POTUS's Harsh Criticisms Of The London Attack!

Donald Trump is making enemies left and right.

On Monday, London Mayor Sadiq Khan suggested that POTUS should cancel his upcoming visit to the U.K. following his unwarranted criticism about the way Khan responded to Saturday's terror attack. Specifically, the British politician feels the Trumpster shouldn't be welcome in the U.K. as the Commander-In-Chief's policies are so incompatible with the nation's values. Oh snap!

During a chat with Britain's Channel 4 News, Khan slammed the President for being wrong about "many things" and noted:

"I don't think we should roll out the red carpet to the President of the U.S.A. in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for."

You tell 'em, man! In case you forgot, Donnie criticized Sadiq for telling Londoners there was "no cause for alarm" as an increased police presence hit the streets. As always, Donald didn't have all the facts as he misleadingly accused the city's Mayor of downplaying terrorism. *eye roll*

Ivanka Trump's poppa went after Khan again as he added on Monday:

Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his "no reason to be alarmed" statement. MSM is working hard to sell it!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2017

Ridiculous. Thankfully, numerous politicians near and far have rallied behind the London official. Acting U.S. Ambassador in London Lewis Lukens bravely faced off against Trump as he vocalized his support for Sadiq online (below).

I commend the strong leadership of the @MayorofLondon as he leads the city forward after this heinous attack. – LLukens 3/3 https://t.co/p4dDZuCpyO

— U.S. Embassy London (@USAinUK) June 4, 2017

Hear! Hear! The U.S. Conference of Mayors also stood by Khan as they relayed in a recent statement:

"[Khan] has risen above this crisis of death and destruction, as mayors continue to do, to alleviate fear, to bring comfort to his people of London and to give support to the first responders who continue to protect, defend and provide emergency care to his people of London. Thank you, Mayor Khan, for your leadership during this crisis."

Well said. It'll be inneresting to see if Donald heeds the Mayor's advice and stays away from the U.K. — but knowing Trump, we doubt he will!

[Image via Wheatley/WENN.]

