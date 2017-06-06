Home Videos Photos Shop
Teen Mom OG's Maci Bookout & Taylor McKinney Try Marriage Counseling Less Than A Year After Getting Married

6/06/2017 10:57 AM ET | Filed under: Love LineTeen Mom

More drama!

Monday night's episode of Teen Mom OG got serious as it was revealed Maci Bookout and Taylor McKinney have been in marriage counseling.

For those not keeping up, the two got married less than a year ago after tying the knot in a Florida ceremony back in October! The two share a daughter, Jayde, and son, Maverick, together, as they also raise her son Bentley from her relationship with Ryan Edwards.

And it turns out the parents are feeling the strain.

Related: Ryan Edwards Secretly Got Married Before Rehab

During the episode, Maci told her friend Keelie of the situation:

"Obviously, having three kids is catching up to us. Eighty-five percent of the time, we're good to go. The rest of the 15 percent, it's hell. It's like all of our stress and emotion and everything … we take it out on each other."

Yikes!

"When the cameras leave, we'll drink and freak out. It's always like, literally, the smallest things."

It's suggested she check out marriage counseling, and Taylor is on board!

A look into one of their sessions showed Maci and her husband struggling to communicate to the point they're getting so fed up. Maci explained:

"All of the little things build up because neither of us ever communicate them. Then all of a sudden, we're mad and we don't even know why we're mad."

Taylor continued:

"We just get snippy with each other a lot more often."

And it doesn't help Maci is feeling under appreciated:

"To be honest with you, he could go the rest of our lives and never tell me ‘thank you' or ‘you're awesome.' Just grab my ass every now and then and give me a kiss."

While we're hoping the couple can continue to talk out their issues in counseling, it sounds like we'll just have to wait and see how it goes for them both.

Of course, they weren't the only pair on the show with their issues last night. Monday's episode also took a look at Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra's struggle with not seeing their daughter Carly, who they gave up for adoption, since 2015.

And even Amber Portwood would like to see more of her daughter Leah.

Hopefully something gets resolved on next week's episode!

