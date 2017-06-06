Attacker Shot Outside Notre-Dame Cathedral In Paris — Details Here

What a scary scene.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the Parisian police have shot a male assailant outside the celebrated Notre-Dame Cathedral after he allegedly tried to attack an officer with a hammer. Yikes.

While only a few details have been released about the attack, French officers have closed off the area and asked people to stay away from the scene. It's said the culprit has been injured and his condition is currently not clear. One French media report indicated that the man has been wounded in the chest.

Nonetheless, eyewitness reports claim tourists were seen fleeing for cover during the incident. Apparently, the shots caused a panic among the visitors at the popular tourist attraction. According to incoming updates, the attacker went after officers at the Paris police headquarters, which is located next to Notre-Dame.

The city of Paris has been on high alert ever since 130 people died in a terrorist attack in 2015. Not to mention, this situation comes mere days after a group of extremists used a van and knives to cause fatalities in London. Seven people died as a result of that attack.

Stay tuned for more details as this story is developing.

[Image via WENN.]

